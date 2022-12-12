Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $78.24. 9,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

