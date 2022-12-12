Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €167.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €167.00 ($175.79) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFX. UBS Group set a €154.00 ($162.11) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($205.26) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down €4.00 ($4.21) on Monday, reaching €121.65 ($128.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €101.75 ($107.11) and a 52-week high of €188.50 ($198.42). The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €122.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €123.55.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

