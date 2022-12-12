Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Carvana to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Carvana Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $274.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $953.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,241,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carvana by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 127,741 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

