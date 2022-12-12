Casper Market Capitalization Tops $311.76 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $311.76 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,352,621,673 coins and its circulating supply is 10,580,173,596 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

