Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. 2,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

