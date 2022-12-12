Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance
Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. 2,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.66.
Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.