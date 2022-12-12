CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.41

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 121219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
