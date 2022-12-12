CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $149,526.00 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 16,614 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,998.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $938,896.35.

On Friday, October 28th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 65,259 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $590,593.95.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 6,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $58,869.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $53,764.62.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. 1,515,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,838. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

