CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0927 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $74.67 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012238 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00239094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09376222 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $20,318,582.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

