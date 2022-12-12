Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,813,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,159.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 632,698 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.