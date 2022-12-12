Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.67.
Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CLDX opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.