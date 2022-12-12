Celo Dollar Trading Up 0.5% This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.62 million and $535,356.41 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,745,138 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

