Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Announces — Dividend of $0.08

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

CVE opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

