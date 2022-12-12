Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Plans $0.08 — Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.