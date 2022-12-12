Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% per year over the last three years.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
