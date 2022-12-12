CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

