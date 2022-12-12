Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.17. Central Puerto shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Central Puerto Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $781.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

