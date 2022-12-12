Chain Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Chain has a total market cap of $728.40 million and $8.20 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chain has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $909.32 or 0.05337228 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00508222 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.06 or 0.30110734 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

