ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.03.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $74,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,307.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 68.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.