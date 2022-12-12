Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 5.5%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $197.09 and last traded at $198.65. 27,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 561,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.17.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
