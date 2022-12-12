Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 5.5%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $197.09 and last traded at $198.65. 27,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 561,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

