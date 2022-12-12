Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,946. The company has a market cap of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
