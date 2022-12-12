Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,946. The company has a market cap of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 757,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.