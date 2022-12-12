Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $158.53 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

