Chia Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $189.45 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $32.07 or 0.00187963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chia has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $189.45 million and $4.43 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $915.10 or 0.05374016 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508375 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,129.16 or 0.30121497 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,908,138 coins and its circulating supply is 5,908,138 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

