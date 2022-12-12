Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.32

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The company has a market cap of $603.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

