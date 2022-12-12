Christopher Keljik OBE Buys 2,923 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,923 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £1,987.64 ($2,423.66).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,894 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £1,996.86 ($2,434.90).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,874 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £1,983.06 ($2,418.07).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SBO stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 67 ($0.82). The stock had a trading volume of 32,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,634. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.32). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.70.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in both public equity investments and private equity investments consisting predominantly of UK Companies.

Further Reading

