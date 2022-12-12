Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,798 shares of company stock worth $12,761,156. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

