Citigroup Begins Coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -927.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.