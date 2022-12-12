Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

