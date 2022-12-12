Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE WES opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

