Citigroup Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $126.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.57.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.