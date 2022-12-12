Citigroup Raises CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $28.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:CIR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.61 million, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $191.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

