City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDEVY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

