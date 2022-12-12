City State Bank Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

City State Bank grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 178.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $217.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $222.00.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

