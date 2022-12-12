City State Bank Has $430,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

City State Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

