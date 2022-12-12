City State Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 0.9% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $251.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

