City State Bank Sells 394 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

City State Bank reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

