City State Bank Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

City State Bank lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

