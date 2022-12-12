Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of Clariant stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 914. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Clariant has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.3681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Clariant

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLZNY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

