Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of Clariant stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 914. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Clariant has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.30.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.3681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.
Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.
