Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

