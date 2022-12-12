Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.11

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 12281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLOV. Cowen reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.01.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clover Health Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 3,986.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Recommended Stories

