Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.11

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 12281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLOV. Cowen reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.01.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.