CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $201.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.21.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,032. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.33. CME Group has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

