CNB Bank Buys 1,041 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 202.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 57,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

