CNB Bank Buys 58 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CNB Bank increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 134.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 30.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $460.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

