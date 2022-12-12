CNB Bank Purchases 1,011 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CNB Bank increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $150.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

