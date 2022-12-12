CNB Bank Purchases 50 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,226,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after buying an additional 433,382 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 390,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $399.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.52 and a 200-day moving average of $412.76. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $684.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

