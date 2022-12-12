Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.