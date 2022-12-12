Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.91% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of COHN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,993. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

