Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

