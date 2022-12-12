Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 271.2% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $139,000.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $26.90.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
