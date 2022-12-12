Coherent Corp. (IIVIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 on January 1st

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Coherent Stock Down 2.6 %

IIVIP stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.53. Coherent has a 1 year low of $141.47 and a 1 year high of $305.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coherent stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Coherent were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

