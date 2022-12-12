Coin98 Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $50.25 million and $22.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.01645555 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014151 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000553 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00033290 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.01755732 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

