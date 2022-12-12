Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Down 0.2%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CLEGF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coles Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coles Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Coles Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.